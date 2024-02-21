Ledyard man charged with possession of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines

Feb. 20—LEDYARD — A 51-year-old man wanted on numerous assault weapon and ammunition possession charges turned himself in to police last Thursday.

Police had obtained a warrant accusing Nillson C. Alegre, of 54 Norman Drive with two counts of illegal possession of an assault weapon and 12 counts of illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine.

He is now being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on March 26.

Police said they discovered the items on Jan. 26, when officers escorted Alegre home after a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with threatening and disorderly conduct. Those charges are pending.