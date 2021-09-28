Ledyard man charged in road rage incident

Sep. 27—LEDYARD — A local man was charged last week with pointing a gun at another driver during an apparent road rage incident.

Edward Moore, 50, of 5 Spicer Hill Road, allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver while he was driving on Colonel Ledyard Highway at about 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to police.

Moore was apprehended in Groton, with the help of the Groton Town Police Department, shortly after a person called 911 to report the incident. A black 9mm handgun was found in his vehicle and he was arrested, police said.

Moore was charged with first-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment and breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court in New London on Oct. 7.