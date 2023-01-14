Ledyard police find handgun after driver leads them on chase

Jan. 13—LEDYARD — Police say they found a handgun after a 21-year-old Norwich man led them on car chase Thursday, crashed and then ran into the woods.

Ronaldo Montanez Jr., of 90 North St. Apt #2L, was charged Thursday with carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, interfering with police, reckless driving, disobeying an officer's signal and illegal operation of a car.

Police said an officer was on Route 2 in the area of the Foxwoods Resort Casino when the officer noticed a red Hyundai Elantra, driven by Montanez, with no front registration plate. The officer tried to stop the car. It slowed down but then suddenly accelerated.

Police said the officer followed Montanez and saw him swerve into the oncoming lane and almost hit another car on two occasions.

At the intersection of Route 2 and Mathewson Mill Road, Montanez tried to overtake a car in the intersection and lost control which caused the car to run off of the road and land in a ravine.

The release said Montanez quickly got out of the car and fled on foot into the woods before returning to the officer. The area where Montanez ran was checked by a Connecticut State Police K9 team and Ledyard police officers. Officers located a fanny pack bag hanging on a tree containing a tan and stainless steel semi-automatic handgun as well as a Moneyserv card belonging to Montanez.

Montanez was provided with medical care and was held on a $150,000 bond before being presented in court Friday.

