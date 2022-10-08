Ledyard police say a store was robbed at gunpoint on Friday

Oct. 8—LEDYARD — Police were dispatched at 9:08 p.m. Friday to a robbery at the Pumpkin Hill Market at 126 Gallup Hill Road.

According to a news release, store personnel reported that a lone male, described as Black or Hispanic, robbed the store at gunpoint, ran across the street to a getaway car and drove off in an unknown direction of travel.

Ledyard police are on scene and investigating, said the release. Preliminary details from video surveillance revealed that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants. Police said the description is consistent with several other robberies occurring in the southeastern Connecticut area this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at (860) 464-6400.