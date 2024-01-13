Lee has 21 points, 10 rebounds as No. 12 K-State beats No. 10 Texas 61-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds while becoming Kansas State's career leader in blocked shots, and the No. 12 Wildcats rallied for a 61-58 victory over No. 10 Texas on Saturday that snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

Serena Sundell added 12 points and Jaelyn Glenn had 10 for the Wildcats (17-1, 5-0 Big 12), who ran their winning streak to 11 in a row since their lone loss to third-ranked Iowa. It was their first win over Texas in five years.

Kansas State used a 15-2 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a six-point deficit into a seven-point lead, and then held on down the stretch. The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left, but Shaylee Gonzales had her 3-pointer from the wing blocked, and the Wildcats were able to run out the clock.

Madison Booker scored 23 points for the Longhorns (16-2, 3-2), and Aaliyah Moore had 15.

The game between two near-unbeatens played out exactly as it might be expected.

The Wildcats got off to the quick start, the Longhorns responded with eight straight points, and then the teams just about traded baskets the rest of the first half. There were eight ties and nine lead changes, while Kansas State led for 8:22 and Texas for just 11 seconds fewer — though it was the Longhorns with a 31-30 lead at the break.

Texas eventually built a six-point lead in the second half, but the Wildcats answered late in the third quarter. And when Amina Muhammad had her shot blocked by Sundell in the closing seconds, and Zyanna Walker drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the other end, the Wildcats had a 46-45 lead heading to the fourth.

Kansas State never trailed the rest of the way.

UP NEXT

Texas returns home to play Kansas on Tuesday night.

Kansas State visits TCU on Wednesday night.

