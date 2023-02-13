Lee Anderson faces libel action for bribery jibe against foodbank manager

The controversial new deputy Tory chairman is facing potential legal action after appearing to suggest a former Labour activist may be guilty of bribery.

Lee Anderson made the comments about Michael Hollis, a foodbank manager, in relation to planning permission for eight properties in his Ashfield constituency.

The remarks were posted to his 35,000 Facebook followers on Feb 1, prior to Mr Anderson's appointment to the senior party role last week.

Lawyers for Mr Hollis said he was “outraged” by the “defamatory” post and has taken the “first steps” towards a libel claim against the MP, after Mr Anderson “refused” to remove it.

The firm, Bindmans LLP, said: “On Feb 1 2023, Mr Anderson made defamatory allegations of bribery against a local man, Michael Hollis, who runs a foodbank charity.

“Mr Anderson claimed in a Facebook post published to his 35,000 followers that money had changed hands in brown envelopes in relation to a planning application made by Mr Hollis.

“Mr Hollis is outraged by this allegation and, after Mr Anderson refused to remove his post, has taken the first steps towards a libel claim against him.”

On its website, Bindmans LLP describes itself as driven by “progressive thinking, decisive action, [and] lasting impact”.

A senior Conservative Party source said the dispute was “another example of activist lefty lawyers trying to silence elected representatives by threatening litigation”.

Mr Anderson made headlines last week after calling for the return of the death penalty in an interview given to The Spectator before he took on his new role.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, moved to distance himself and the Government from the remarks, after Mr Anderson argued that: “Nobody has ever committed a crime after being executed.”

Mr Anderson said the matter regarding the libel claim is in the hands of his lawyers.