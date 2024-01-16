Lee Anderson resigns as deputy Tory chair to rebel over Rwanda bill

Lee Anderson is the Conservative MP for Ashfield, in Nottinghamshire

Lee Anderson has resigned as deputy Conservative chairman to rebel over the government's flagship Rwanda bill.

Another deputy party chairman, Brendan Clarke-Smith, also resigned ahead of voting against the government.

In a joint letter to the prime minister, the pair said they supported the legislation but wanted to make sure it was "watertight".

They were among 60 Tory MPs who backed an amendment which rebels said was aimed at toughening up the bill.

The legislation seeks to revive the government's plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda and deter people from crossing the Channel in small boats.

In their resignation letter, the pair said they had previously argued that "safeguards" were needed to ensure the legislation was "watertight".

"It is therefore important in terms of credibility that we are consistent with this," they added.

The Tory MPs said they had supported rebel amendments to the Rwanda bill "not because we are against the legislation, but because like everyone else we want it to work".