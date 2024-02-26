Lee Anderson storm grows as second Cabinet minister refuses to brand his rant against Sadiq Khan as Islamophobic

The Lee Anderson storm grew on Monday as a second Cabinet minister refused to brand as Islamophobic or racist the claim that Islamists had taken control of Sadiq Khan and London.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper was repeatedly grilled on this on the Government’s morning media round.

He said Mr Anderson’s rant against the mayor and the capital was “wrong”.

But he repeatedly failed to condemn it as Islamophobic.

Former Tory deputy chairman Mr Anderson caused outrage by alleging that the mayor had given “our capital city away to his mates”.

He added: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan, and they’ve got control of London.”

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said on Sunday that he disagreed with the language used, but did not believe the Ashfield MP had been “intending” to be Islamophobic.

Mr Harper took a similar line.

He said: “I’ve been very clear, what he said was wrong. In my book, wrong is actually quite a strong word.

“And I hope Mr Anderson will reflect on those actions and will reconsider apologising.”

But he stopped short of saying the words were Islamophobic and grilled on Sky News declined repeatedly to say they were racist.

Senior Tory and Labour MPs have condemned the remarks as racists, with shadow health secretary Wes Streeting branding them “dangerous and divisive”.

Mr Anderson was suspended as a Tory MP after he refused to apologise for his comments.

It was not clear if he would be given the parliamentary whip back if he did apologise.

Mr Harper said this was a matter for the Chief Whip but did not rule out him returning as a Tory MP if he did say sorry.

When the storm around Mr Anderson’s comments erupted on Friday night, a Conservative party source initially sought to defend them.

But they swiftly came under stinging attack including from senior Tories such as former Chancellor Sir Sajid Javid and former Justice Secretary Sir Robert Buckland who denounced them as “repugnant” and “racist”.

After one of the most fractious weeks in Westminster in recent years, Rishi Sunak issued a statement warning of the threat that polarisation and extremism poses to UK politics.

The Prime Minister did not mention Islamophobia or the fallout from Mr Anderson’s comments, saying instead that democracy must not be allowed to “bend to the threat of violence and intimidation”.

He was speaking after a week that saw Parliament descend into chaos over a row about the handling of a Commons vote on Gaza and concerns for MPs’ safety.

Sadiq Khan tweeted on Sunday: “Rishi Sunak’s statement on hatred in politics fails to mention anti-Muslim hatred at all.

“His deputy today refused to condemn Lee Anderson’s racist and Islamophobic remarks.”

He added: “Now, more than ever, we should be seeking to bring our country together. There must be zero tolerance for the politics of division.”