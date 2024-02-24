Lee Anderson has Tory whip withdrawn after saying Sadiq Khan 'controlled by Islamists'

Lee Anderson has had the Conservative whip withdrawn after claiming that “Islamists” have “got control” of Sadiq Khan.

On Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the Chief Whip Simon Hart said: “Following his refusal to apologise for comments made yesterday, the Chief Whip has suspended the Conservative whip from Lee Anderson MP.”

In an appearance on GB News, Mr Anderson had said: “I don’t actually believe that the Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London... He’s actually given our capital city away to his mates.”

Nus Ghani, the industry minister, said the former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party’s comments about the London Mayor were “foolish and dangerous”.

On Saturday, Ms Ghani, who is Muslim, said that she had “spoken to Lee Anderson” about the remarks.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ms Ghani said she had “called out Islamic extremism” in the past and been “attacked by hard left, far right and Islamists”.

“I don’t for one moment believe that Sadiq Khan is controlled by Islamists,” she said. “To say so, is both foolish and dangerous.”

Ms Ghani added: “Frankly this is all so tiring.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Defence Secretary Grant Shapps distanced himself from Mr Anderson’s words.

However, Mr Shapps had appeared to defend his right to “speak (his) mind” as he was pressed on whether the remarks were acceptable.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Mr Shapps said he had not seen the comments first-hand but added: “It’s certainly not the way I would put things.

“I think there are more concerns about the way that some of these (pro-Palestinian) protests have been taking place, in particular what we saw projected on to Parliament this week, but I certainly wouldn’t phrase things like that.”

The phrase “from the river to the sea” was beamed on to the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday as protesters gathered in Westminster to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Asked whether Mr Anderson should lose the Tory whip, Mr Shapps said the matter was “one for party itself”.

Mr Anderson’s remarks prompted criticism from Labour and some Conservatives.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, claimed on X: “Lee Anderson’s words about Sadiq Khan are blatant Islamophobia.”

She added: “The Tories must not play games with this. It is too serious. Rishi Sunak must act.”

The Conservative former home secretary Sir Sajid Javid described Mr Anderson’s comments as “ridiculous”.

Tory peer Gavin Barwell, who was Theresa May’s Number 10 chief of staff, said the remarks were a “despicable slur”.

Ashfield Independent council leader Jason Zadrozny said the town “deserves better” and “Lee Anderson is an embarrassment”

