Lee Chatfield denies sexual assault allegations, says he had longstanding affair

Former Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield denied sexual assault allegations in a statement issued Friday, instead suggesting that he and a woman accusing him of repeated sexual assaults dating back to when she was a teenager were engaged in a longstanding affair.

The statement came response to allegations Thursday from a 26-year-old woman who says Chatfield repeatedly sexually assaulted her for years, going back to when she was approximately 15.

Mary Chartier, a lawyer with an Okemos-based law firm, issued a statement for Chatfield.

"Mr. Chatfield is innocent of the false rape claims made against him. He had affairs while he was married, including a sexual relationship with the woman who is now claiming she was raped. Their affair lasted for years, but they were both consenting adults," Chartier said in the emailed statement.

"Mr. Chatfield deeply regrets the decisions he has made. It has caused great pain to his wife and family, and they are working through this together. But he did not assault this woman in any manner during their years-long adult relationship. He intends to vigorously fight these false claims."

Late Thursday, the Michigan State Police confirmed it had received a complaint against the Levering Republican from the Lansing Police Department. A spokeswoman declined to provide details, but confirmed MSP will investigate the complaint.

Jamie White, an attorney representing the person accusing Chatfield of sexual assault, did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment. The Free Press does not normally identify alleged victims of assault and is not naming the complainant.

On Thursday, White said his client met Chatfield through a religious school in Northern Michigan. Chatfield worked at the school before joining the state Legislature in 2014; his father remains the superintendent of the school, according to the school website.

White said Chatfield started sexually abusing his client when she was a minor, continuing the sexual abuse until this summer.

In response to questions on Friday, a spokesman for current House Speaker Jason Wentworth said Wentworth and current House staff who worked under Chatfield were unaware of the sexual assault allegations.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lee Chatfield denies sexual assault allegations