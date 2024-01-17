Lee County announces new "Lee Cares Plan" to address housing needs
Lee County's new 'Lee Cares Plan,' funded by a HUD grant, offers essential home repair assistance and homeownership support to residents affected by Hurricane Ian.
Lee County's new 'Lee Cares Plan,' funded by a HUD grant, offers essential home repair assistance and homeownership support to residents affected by Hurricane Ian.
Kerby Joseph was quick to defend his hit after the Lions’ 24-23 win on Sunday night.
Embiid broke a fourth-quarter tie with a personal 10-0 run that put the game out of Denver's reach.
Here’s what to know about the home office deduction, the rules for claiming it, and how to calculate your total deduction.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Gaethje and Holloway will co-headline a card already anchored by a women's strawweight title bout between Yan Xiaonan and champion Zhang Weili.
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
Tomlinson becomes the only woman currently hosting a late-night network TV show.
Weight regain is "highly individual," according to one expert, but still common.
The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is headed to the Grizzlies organization.
While the show, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is branching out on TikTok to find new fans, I traveled to New Jersey to get to the heart of the series.
Morgan Stanley's stock fell by more than 4% during Ted's Pick's earnings debut as investors fretted about margins in the firm's wealth-management unit.
Score deep discounts on winter must-haves (jackets! sweaters! hats!) plus goodies for your kitchen and home.
Are you ready to cut bait? When making additions to amp up your roster, consider saying goodbye to these five players.
Night sweats, begone: The breathable Zinus has three layers of gel-infused cushioning to help you doze off in comfort.
Want a cleaner kitchen in 2024? These gizmos keep spills and splatters from getting into crevices.
The shampoo and conditioner set has raked in 17,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, and can be yours for about $13 per bottle.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Prison Architect 2 is a sequel to the cult hit from 2015 and brings the franchise to 3D, while retaining much of the simulation goodness from the original. It releases on March 26 for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5.
Over 13,000 shoppers are five-star fans of this eyeglasses holder.