Lee County authorities searching for two shooting suspects

Mar. 10—TUPELO — Lee County law enforcement is actively searching for two men suspected in a Thursday night shooting near Shannon that sent one victim to the hospital.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Tupelo police attempted to stop a northbound car traveling at a high rate speed March 9 around 9:30 p.m. The car did not stop until it arrived at the North Mississippi Medical Center's emergency room. It was quickly determined that the personal vehicle was transporting someone who had been shot.

The sheriff said the victim was shot one time the chest and abdomen area. There was an entrance and exit wound. It is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Since the shooting happened in the county, the Lee County Sheriff's Office was contacted. While gathering details of the incident, investigators learned that the shooting location was on Drive 124 near Road 115 in the Shannon area.

When officers responded to that location, they found probable cause that the shooting happened there and a search warrant was secured for the property.

Officers searched several different areas on the property trying to locate information and determine what happened. Evidence was collected from inside the building and the investigation is ongoing.

Little is known about the suspects.

"The only information we can get from the victim is that there were two black males that were attempting some type of robbery," Johnson said. "And during this robbery, the victim was shot one time."

If you have any information about the incident, please contact the Lee County Sheriff Department at 662-432-2622 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS (8477).

william.moore@djournal.com