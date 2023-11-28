Lee County commissioners to discuss proposals for elected mayor, single-member districts

Lee County's commissioners will hold a special meeting Wednesday morning about proposed state bills that would alter county governance, ahead of Thursday's meeting of the county's legislative delegation.

One of the proposed bills would expand the size of the County Commission and create single-member districts. The other would replace the county's hired county manager with an elected mayor.

If passed by the legislature, Lee County residents would vote on referenda for each proposal in the November 2024 elections.

Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass, who requested the special meeting, opposes both proposals. He said an elected mayor would be less accountable, because the commission could not fire a mayor for poor performance.

“You wouldn’t want your doctor being elected," Pendergrass said in an interview. “There’s no checks and balances to get rid of that person unless they commit a felony crime.”

Currently commissioners are elected by voters countywide. Under the proposed legislation, the commission would expand to seven members: five elected by voters in their districts, and two at-large.

Advocates in Lee County's historically Black Dunbar community have advocated for single member districts as a means of providing minority representation. Every member of the current board is white.

In 2021, the Commission voted for a redistricting plan that largely stuck to established district lines, frustrating advocates who had sought to create a majority-minority district.

Pendergrass argued that expanding the commission would prove expensive for taxpayers and reduce "voter representation.

“Some people think it’ll help minorities or other groups get elected, but it really wouldn’t," he said.

Lee County first hired a county administrator in 1971, replacing the practice of rotating the five county commissioners for one-year stints as county board chairperson and top line manager of local government.

In October, a majority of the County Commission voiced opposition to creating an elected chief executive.

A movement in local politics in Florida that favors electing top positions in local governments has gained traction. In 2024, Lee County voters will elect their first superintendent of schools in more than 50 years.

The commission will discuss its stance on the bills at 9:30 a.m. today at the Old Courthouse, 2120 Main St. in Fort Myers. The meeting will also be streamed at leegov.com and on YouTube.

The state legislative delegation plans to discuss the bills at a public meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday at Florida Southwestern State College, 8099 College Parkway in the Nursing Building, Room AA-177.

