Lee County constable hit by gunfire

Jul. 12—TUPELO — A Lee County constable serving papers in Tupelo Saturday was injured by stray gunfire. He called the wound minor.

Phil Gann was serving papers around 11:45 a.m. at the Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive when shots rang out and he was hit by apparent shrapnel.

"I was heading back to the truck when I heard shots behind me," Gann said. "When I felt a ping in my leg, I went ahead and got in the truck. It's just a bad bruise. It could have been a lot worse.

"I don't think it was anything toward me. I believe they were just shooting on the other side of the building. It might have ricocheted off the pavement or been shrapnel that hit me."

In addition to his bruised leg, he got a ding in the truck door. Two other cars in the parking lot also suffered some damage from the gun fire. Based on the size of the dings, the veteran officer felt it was likely a .22-caliber.

Gann called the shooting in and filed a report with the Tupelo Police Department. No one has been arrested in connection wit the incident.

The shooter could be charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a felony that carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

