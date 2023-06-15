Lee County deputies find explosive device during Tuesday night arrest

Jun. 14—TUPELO — A Tupelo man, under investigation for exploiting his 81-year-old mother, is facing felony drug charges and possible federal explosive charges after his arrest Tuesday night near the Mall at Barnes Crossing.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said over the last several months, investigators have been looking into allegations that Michael S. Foster, 59, had been abusing and/or neglecting his mother. The investigation was hampered by the fact the two had no permanent address.

"They are officially classified as homeless, but they have relatives they could be living with," Johnson said. "They chose to live in a car. It was a situation where they were evading the law. They had a vehicle, means to move around and income to get by."

Law enforcement got a break Tuesday evening when the Sheriff's Office got an anonymous call that Foster and his mother were at the Barnes Crossing Road Texaco station, just east of the mall and just outside of the Tupelo city limits.

Deputies arrived on the scene, identified Foster and his mother. In the process, deputies found a felony amount of methamphetamine in Foster's possession.

While searching the car, deputies found an improvised explosive device (IED) that was wired to a stopwatch. The IED was located inside the vehicle near where the mother was sitting, the sheriff said.

"We cleared the area out once we found the device. It was removed from the vehicle, and it was detonated by the Tupelo Police Department bomb squad," Johnson said. "(The IED) appeared to be in working order. You would have to ask an expert to find out more."

When asked if the IED was a real bomb capable of exploding and causing harm/damage, Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said it was not the department's policy to comment on the viability of a suspected explosive device's potential.

Johnson said the mother "appeared to be in good shape," but she was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center to be medically evaluated.

Foster was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II drug and an old misdemeanor trespassing charge.

"We have also contacted federal authorities since it involved an explosive device," Johnson said.

The sheriff noted that the exploitation of a vulnerable adult investigation was still underway and did not rule out additional charges. During the arrest, there were two revolvers located inside the car.

Foster is no stranger to law enforcement. The sheriff said Foster has been charged with numerous crimes, ranging from attempted robbery to possession of narcotics.

In April 2015, Foster allegedly tried to rob a woman in Pope, a Panola County village about 4 miles south of Batesville.

She told police at the time that Foster approached her at her house, pointed a gun at her and demanded money. She started screaming, and he ran away. The incident caused the nearby Pope School to briefly go into lockdown. Police believed Foster fled the scene in a car he had parked behind a nearby restaurant.

Foster, who gave police a Birmingham, Alabama, address, was later arrested in Tupelo and carried back to Panola County and charged with attempted armed robbery. He was indicted for intent to commit armed robbery, but the case was remanded to file in 2018, according to the Panola County Circuit Clerk's office.

Lee County court records show two indictments for possession of methamphetamine, one from July 2020 and the other from June 2022. Neither case has made it to trial.

