Lee County deputies shoot Lehigh Acres man after he pointed a gun at them, LCSO says

A Lehigh Acres man faces several charges after authorities say he pointed a firearm at deputies.

Jeffrey Edward Lund, 47, is charged with one count of battery and two counts of aggravated assault. He remained in custody Tuesday afternoon on a $35,000 bond.

Around 8 a.m. Monday, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a disturbance at a home on Euclid Avenue in Lehigh Acres. Jail records indicate Lund lives in the 1600 block of Euclid Avenue.

The sheriff's office said Lund pointed a firearm at deputies when they arrived.

Authorities said deputies wounded Lund, who was in the hospital at the time of his first court appearance.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were wounded.

Lund is next due in court Jan. 29 for his arraignment.

