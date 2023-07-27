Lee County deputy arrested after DUI crash in Cape Coral, police say

A Lee County deputy faces DUI charges after a crash in Cape Coral led the patrolman placed in handcuffs.

According to an incident report from Cape Coral Police, shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a wreck the 1700 block of Southwest Pine Island Road.

When they arrived, they saw Roberto Fabela, a Lee County deputy, and whose age isn't disclosed in the report, sitting in the driver's seat of his car.

Authorities determined Fabela was involved in a single-car crash after he reportedly drove off the road and into a ditch.

As officers spoke with Fabela, they noted he had bloodshot, watery eyes and a slurred speech, an arrest affidavit reports. As officers spoke with him, they further reported the odor of alcohol emanating from his breath.

Fabela was unable to stand still, "swaying back and forth," the report says.

"While the evaluation was being completed, Roberto was instructed to stop moving his head throughout the examination and swayed the entire time," the report reads in part.

Authorities said that based on his physical state and a series of field tests they ordered him to perform, they determined he was driving under the influence and arrested him.

After officers arrested Fabela, he refused twice to provide a sample of his breath, the report states.

Sgt. Chris Fine, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Fabela is on administrative leave without pay.

Once the criminal case is complete, the sheriff's office said it will begin an internal affairs investigation.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

