Lee County deputy released from hospital after shooting; Sheriff promotes him to detective

A Lee County Sheriff's Office deputy shot while trying to stop a man suspected of stealing a car was released from the hospital Monday.

Deputy Rafael Jaquez was escorted from Gulf Coast Hospital through a phalanx of more than 100 fellow Sheriff's Office members and Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Marceno said a few words about the deputy as officials wheeled Jaquez outside the hospital and then presented him with a gold badge, promoting him to detective.

Jaquez graduated as part of the 84th Corrections to Law Enforcement Crossover Academy class in March 2021 and was assigned to patrol field training.

Jaquez was shot in the arm Thursday while on duty in Lehigh Acres.

The Sheriff's Office has not yet released details on the incident nor the name of the man suspected of stealing a vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are at Gunnery and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres after Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a suspect is dead and a deputy was injured. The deputy was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit about 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. at State Road 82 about an eighth of a mile south of Gunnery, approaching Lehigh Acres. The male suspect was fatally shot after an exchange of gunfire with deputies.

