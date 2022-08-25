Lee County GOP chair Jonathan Martin cleared following battery investigation

Lee County Republican Party Chairman and State Senate candidate Jonathan Martin will not face battery charges following a dispute at a committee meeting in May, according to a prosecutor's memo released by Martin's campaign.

Tara Jenner, a Lee County GOP committee member, told The News-Press in July that her son filed the complaint that led to the investigation, accusing Martin of touching his shoulder and grabbing his phone as he livestreamed the meeting.

But prosecutors wrote that the allegation was unsubstantiated, clearing Martin of criminal responsibility.

"The allegation by the victim does not amount to a battery," 12th Judicial District Assistant State Attorney Kevin Hindson wrote in the August 15 memo.

"Furthermore, the victim’s video does not corroborate the defendant ever touched the victim’s shoulder or that the touching was unwanted."

Hindson also alleged that witnesses who supported Jenner's account were politically biased and unconvincing.

"Several of these witnesses were not reliable and their claimed recollections went beyond what the victim stated. They also seemed to have an interest in the political contest that the defendant is currently involved in," Hindson wrote. "This bias and the extreme difference from the victim’s allegations make them not credible."

Martin applauded the decision in a statement, describing the allegations as a "political smear campaign."

“I am glad to see our system of justice worked in this case," Martin said. "An accusation was made by a political opponent for political reasons, the accusation was investigated by law enforcement, the information collected was handed over to the prosecutor who then made a legal decision based on all the evidence."

Tara Jenner expressed frustration with the process and outcome of the investigation in an interview Saturday with The News-Press / Naples Daily News. She said she did not wish to judge the State Attorney's Office's motives, but questioned why witnesses who supported her son's account were deemed non-credible.

"I think it was definitely skewed in [Martin's] favor," Jenner said. "My son's filing of the complaint wasn't politically motivated. Jonathan Martin's behavior certainly was."

Martin ran unopposed in Tuesday's Republican primary for the 33rd District state senate seat.

Gov. Ron DeSantis transferred investigation to the 12th Judicial Circuit in early July, after local state attorney Amira Fox, reported a conflict of interest because a member of Martin's family works for her office.

Jenner said she took her 18-year-old son to a GOP committee meeting in May and asked him to livestream the proceedings from her cell phone while she attended. Partway through the meeting, Martin approached her son. He told him he could not film because he was not a committee member, grabbed at the phone and physically guided him toward the exit, Jenner said.

“He didn’t hit my son, he firmly grabbed him and maneuvered him," she said.

Jenner said she asked Martin for a public apology and to meet with her with witnesses present, but did not receive a positive response. On June 15, after DeSantis endorsed Martin to replace departing 33rd District State Senator Raymond Rodrigues, her son filed a complaint with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Jenner said.

Jenner then attempted to run against Martin in the senate primary, but told The News-Press she did not qualify after failing to sign all the necessary paperwork.

