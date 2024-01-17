Lee County GOP condemns Cape Coral council's controversial stipend, says return the money

Lee County GOP overwhelmingly approved condemned Cape Coral City Council's controversial stipends and is withholding support for candidates involved in that decision.

Cape Coral City Council approved stipends for its members in December before going on hiatus. The public backlash was swift and severe as residents started actions including a 7,000-signature petition, calling for the stipends to be rescinded, and now a public flogging by the local GOP.

"With 100% of the vote, I think it sends a loud message that our committee is not going to stand for any foolishness done by a Republican in Lee County," said Michael Thompson, the chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee.

"The Cape Coral City Council and the mayor are gonna have a tough time getting reelected, and we are going to put the full force of the GOP behind this to make sure that that happens," he added.

Over 200 residents came out to ask Cape Coral to rescind its new stipend.

What's the resolution?

The resolution, passed Tuesday night, withholds funding, resources, and support for the reelection of council members who voted in favor of stipends and accept the payments.

Thompson had told the News-Press of the plan to hold the vote on the resolution in a story in early January.

Councilmembers Dan Sheppard and Robert Welsh are up for reelection in November. Mayor John Gunter and Councilmember Keith Long are up for reelection in 2026.

Councilmember Tom Hayden recently announced he will not run for reelection, and newly appointed Councilmember Richard Carr turned down the stipend.

The resolution prohibits the candidates from appearing in GOP literature.

"That no literature from the Republican Party of Lee County advertising Republican candidates shall include the names of any City Councilmember or Mayor who accepts the stipend on or after October 1st, 2023," the resolution states.

The resolution compares the council's actions to President Joe Biden and Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, "abusing their positions of public trust to obtain financial gain for themselves and their families."

The resolution also criticized the council for passing the stipend without a public discussion and justifying the additional compensation after disbanding the previous volunteer board and giving themselves the additional work.

The full resolution:

Approximately 131 members attended and voted at the committee meeting.

An additional amendment was added to the resolution Tuesday that requests the council return all the stipends they received since October 2023, when they started receiving them, if/when they rescind it by March 1, 2024.

A GOP meeting is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 27, where the committee will discuss Cape Coral politics and start strategizing either recalling these council members or finding candidates to primary them, according to Thompson.

"We are putting pen to paper, we are putting boots on our feet, and we are going after them," Thompson said.

The meeting will be held at their headquarters in Fort Myers, 12995 S. Cleveland Ave. #239. Interested parties need to RSVP ahead of time to secretary@leegop.org.

The Republican Party of Lee County has 268 members and contributed nothing to Cape Coral candidates in 2022. The committee supported only school board members that year.

The resolution passage does not stop individual members from contributing to the listed candidates' elections.

Stipend's origin

A man is escorted out by police as council members discuss an annual stipend for themselves during a city council meeting at Cape Coral City Hall in Cape Coral on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

The city council approved monthly stipends for each member on Dec. 13, 2023.

It was a voting item listed on the consent agenda and approved without discussion in a 5-1 vote.

Part of the justification for the stipends was the added responsibilities the members took on after dissolving the Community Redevelopment Agency and assuming the duties.

The stipends amounted to $3,333 monthly for council members and $5,000 for the mayor. The previous CRA commissioners received no salary or other compensation for their services.

Council members are paid a base yearly salary of $37,368.96, and the mayor is paid a base salary of $41,954.11. A year of stipends amounts to $39,996 for each council member and $60,000 for the mayor. The total annual cost would be $403,532.83.

Continued efforts by Cape residents

Cape Coral residents wave their hands in agreement with a speaker who spoke against the city council's new stipends.

Sean Hartman, Cape Coral resident and the communications director for the Republican Party of Lee County, started working on the initial resolution right after the stipends were approved.

"After I saw so many people agreeing with me that this was a bad idea, there was an hour and a half of people saying don't do this, and they did it," Hartman said.

He said the resolution will ensure that the council members who voted in favor of the stipends know they will not get support from the Republican party and that the issues for the council will not go away until the stipends are rescinded.

Cape Coral is a Republican strong-hold.

"I am very honored that it got passed unanimously and that our party took a stand against this type of unethical behavior, and I'm hoping that the city council takes notice and does the right thing and repeals the stipend," Hartman said.

Thompson said the passed resolution will also be sent to other politicians.

"We are also going to be sending over to the city officials, and we're also going to send that resolution to any state representatives that cover Cape Coral so that they are aware of it as well," Thompson said.

