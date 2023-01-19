Lee County grand jury indicts man in Lehigh homeowner's 2015 murder

A Lee County grand jury returned an indictment in a 2016 murder of a Lehigh Acres man who died of a heart attack while being beaten during a robbery, officials announced Thursday afternoon.

State Attorney Amira Fox said her office's Cold Case Unit worked with the Lee County Sheriff's Office, convening the jury on Friday. Christopher Eddie Perez, 28, is charged with first-degree murder and armed burglary.

Fox said Perez and "several other perpetrators" broke into the Lehigh Acres home of Hemchand Bhagwandin, 68, and Sabitree Bhagwandin, 66, on March 15, 2015, carrying firearms and wearing masks.

Members of the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigate the scene of a home invasion involving a death on Plumosa Ave. in Lehigh Acres on Monday 3/16/2015. Hemchand Bhagwandin, 68 was killed.

They separated the Bhagwandins at gunpoint and tied them up, demanding to "know where the money and gold was," she said. The robbers then beat them with their fists and guns. Hemchand Bhagwandin had a heart attack and died of cardiac arrest and blunt force trauma.

"Since Mr. Bhagwandin died during the commission of a felony," Fox said, "Perez faces murder charges."

Relatives said the Bhadwandin family emigrated from India to Guyana in South America, and then relocated to the United States years ago, moving to New York, then LaBelle and, finally, Lehigh Acres. Bhagwandin was a retired auto mechanic.

Lee County Jail records indicate Perez was arrested six times after the 2015 slaying and has remained jailed since April 28 on a $100,000 bond in the case.

The Plumosa Avenue home in Lehigh Acres pictured July 7, 3022. The address is where Hemchand Bhagwandin, 68, was killed March 15, 2015, during a home invasion.

In first-degree murder cases, a state attorney convenes the grand jury; if the grand jury delivers an indictment, the accused is given formal notice that it is believed that he or she committed a crime.

Court documents indicate Perez is serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 2017 to negligent manslaughter in the Nov. 5, 2015, slaying of Rashawn Myers of Fort Myers. His sentencing had been delayed.

Perez is due in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Frank Porter.

Neither Fox, nor Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno accepted questions after the news conference Thursday. However, Marceno did praise the teamwork by both offices to resolve the crime.

