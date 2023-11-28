Lee County Holiday Season is here: Get in the spirit with these five events

The holidays season is in full swing and Lee County is doing its part to help get residents into a celebratory mood. Here are five events to put on your calendar:

Santa at the Slough

Location: Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, 7751 Penzance Blvd., Fort Myers.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 2.

Time: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? Join in for a fun-filled day of holiday crafts, letters to Santa, and photos with St. Nick. Winter treats will be available for purchase from Southern Sno Balls.

COST/PARKING: This event will be free with paid parking of $1 per hour or $5 per day. Carpooling is strongly encouraged by attendees.

CONTACT: For more information contact the Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve at 239-533-7555.

Movie in the Park

Location: Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9.

Time: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? The park will host a showing of the Christmas classic, “The Santa Clause,” rated PG. The film begins at 5:45 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and snacks to enjoy while watching this family-favorite film. Activities include photos with Santa, carolers, crafts, and food trucks.

COST: Admission is free. For more information contact the Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

Cocoa with Claus

Location: North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers.

Date: Friday, Dec. 15.

Time: From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? Bring family, friends, and a jolly spirit and celebrate the season with Mr. Claus and his crew. Activities include cookie decorating, hot cocoa, photo with Mr. Claus, and reindeer games.

COST: Admission is free.

CONTACT: For more information contact the North Fort Myers Recreation Center at 239-533-7200 or email Mrosario2@leegov.com

Holiday Express Train

Location: Lakes Park, 7330 Gladiolus Drive, Fort Myers

Date: Friday, Dec. 15, through Sunday, Dec. 31.

Time: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? Embark on a festive journey by visiting Lakes Park for a ride on the Holiday Express. The Train Village route transforms into a dazzling display with holiday decorations and lighting for enchanting nighttime rides.

COST: Admission is free for ages 1-5 and $6 for ages 6 and up. Parking is $1 per hour or $5 per day.

NOTE: The train will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve.

CONTACT: For more information visit www.leeparks.org/lakespark or call 239-533-7578.

Winter Wonderland

Location: Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road South, Lehigh Acres.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16.

Time: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHAT IS IT? Come celebrate the season enjoying holiday crafts, letters to Santa, photo booths, reindeer games, and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus for photos. Each child will receive a gift. Hot chocolate, cookie treats, and tree lighting will end the celebration.

COST: Admission is $5 per child ages 1-13.

REGISTRATION: Pre-register at www.leeparks.org/register.

CONTACT: For more information contact the Veterans Park Recreation Center at 239-533-7530.

