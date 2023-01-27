Lee County inmate collapses at jail, dies

Jan. 26—TUPELO — An autopsy is planned for a Mooreville man who collapsed at the Lee Country Jail and later died, just hours after he was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Shawn D. Perrigin, 43, was being transferred from where he was being held to the shower area when he collapsed Saturday morning. The jail staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. When medics arrived, they took over and carried Perrigin to the hospital.

Perrigin was pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Center at 11:49 a.m. on Jan. 21, according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. There was no obvious indication of a cause of death. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Pearl for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death as an outside agency.

"There was no altercation between him and the staff or with another inmate," Johnson said. "That was not the case. He was going from one place to another and just collapsed."

The sheriff said when people are booked into the jail, the staff has no way to know what the person might have previously consumed.

"Sometimes people are afraid to get caught with something on them and will ingest it," Johnson said. "That's why we take the measures we do to search people to make sure there is not something on them that can harm them or others."

Johnson claimed Perrigin had admitted to using multiple types of drugs when questioned at the jail.

While officials said Perrigin had a Mooreville address, when he was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 4:32 a.m. on Jan. 21, he listed a Highway 413, Weir, address. He was charged with abuse of 911 — making frivolous calls to the emergency system — and failure to comply with officers.

Johnson said Perrigin was only at the jail for five or six hours before he collapsed.

Green said it will probably be next week before she gets a preliminary autopsy report.

william.moore@djournal.com