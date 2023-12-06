Lee County inmate found dead in jail cell, sheriff’s office says

An inmate was found dead in his cell Wednesday morning in the Lee County Jail in Alabama, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Bradley Winslett, 51, was found dead in his cell by corrections deputies, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office said that Winslett was suffering from a life-threatening medical condition prior to his arrest.

The release said Winslett was alone in his cell and no signs of foul play were indicated.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office has been requested to investigate the circumstances of Winslett’s death.

The Lee County Sheriff’s office said Winslett was arrested on Nov. 22 and was being held without bond on multiple charges including:

1 count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2 counts of Robbery 1st Degree

2 counts of Kidnapping 1st Degree

1 count of Domestic Violence 2nd Degree

2 counts of Domestic Violence 3rd Degree