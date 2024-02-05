Lee County Jail inmate dies over weekend

Feb. 5—TUPELO — A 21-year-old inmate at the Lee County Jail was carried late Friday night to the North Mississippi Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said on Feb. 2, an inmate alerted Lee County detention officers that Ja'derius Marion of Shannon was going into medical distress.

"Detention officers immediately went into the cell and found the inmate unresponsive and began life saving measures and called for an ambulance," Johnson said in a prepared statement.

Marion was carried by ambulance from the jail to the hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday Feb. 3 at 1 a.m., according to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was notified and assumed the investigation into the death of the inmate.

"He had a medical incident at the jail about a month prior, a seizure. I am still waiting on his medical records," Green said. She added that there were no apparent signs of physical trauma on Marion. The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Officer for autopsy.

Marion had been held in the county jail without bond since his arrest in July 2021, charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Nettleton man and felony possession of marijuana.

Tupelo police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Gloster Street for a reported shooting July 24, 2021 around 1 a.m. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred in the parking lot of D'Casa. While officers were on the scene, they learned that an adult male — Tadarrell Hall, 28, of Nettleton — had been taken by private vehicle to the hospital. He had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

Marion was indicted by a Lee County grand jury in February 2022. The trial has been scheduled and continued at least five times, most recently in December 2023.

