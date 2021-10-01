Lee County makes multiple drug arrests

Sep. 30—TUPELO — Three Lee County residents were arrested over two days after deputies made traffic stops and found drugs.

It started Sept. 28 when a Lee County deputy sheriff noticed someone throw something out onto the roadway and pulled over a vehicle on County Road 1562 near Cove Lane in the Auburn community. The deputy reviewed the in-car camera, went back to the location and found a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Jason Wayne Carter, 32, of County Road 1682, Tupelo, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. Bond was set at $3,000.

During the early morning hours of the next day, a deputy pulled over a vehicle on County Road 931 in the Auburn community. Samantha Elizabeth Spencer, 25, of Fulton, was found to have a felony amount of methamphetamine on her and was also charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. Her bond was set at $3,000.

A couple of hours, a deputy pulled over Cory Daniel Akins, 42, of 159 Ben Moore Road, Fulton. When the officer found methamphetamine in his possession, Akins was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. He was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail around 3 a.m. Sept. 29.

Akins has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

