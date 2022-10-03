Lee County man accused of attempting to meet detective posing as teen girl for sex

A Lee County man was arrested after police say he attempted to meet an undercover detective he believed to be a teenage girl for sex in Burlington last week, the fifth individual arrested under similar circumstances in September.

Larry Snider, 31, of West Point, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with enticing a minor under the age of 16 (class D felony) and being a person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon (serious misdemeanor).

Beginning Sept. 2, police say Snider began communicating with a Des Moines County detective posing as a 14-year-old girl on a social media website, according to a criminal complaint.

During these conversations, police say Snider was told he was communicating with a 14-year-old, sent a lewd photo of himself, and told the detective he wanted to meet at a prearranged location at a future date for sex, the complaint states.

On Sept. 28, Snider and the undercover detective agreed to meet. Snider was arrested that day by Des Moines County detectives in the area of Koestner Street and Madison Avenue, near Crapo Park.

During an interview with police, Snider admitted to believing the undercover detective was a young girl and sending the detective a lewd photo, according to the complaint.

Snider is the fifth individual arrested by Des Moines County detectives posing as an underage teenage girls on social media in September.

During an interview with The Hawk Eye last month, Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening said his office was conducting several ongoing investigations involving undercover detectives posing as teenage girls online and adults attempting to have conversations with those detectives and meet for sex.

In response to the arrests, Glendening advised parents to monitor their children's internet activity and social lives.

As of Monday, Snider is being held at the Des Moines County Jail on $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the Des Moines County Courthouse.

