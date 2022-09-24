Lee County man gets 60-year sentence for producing child sex material

Sep. 24—ALBANY — A Lee County resident who admitted to producing child sexual assault material involving minor victims was sentenced to the statutory maximum prison term for his crimes.

James Henry Norris, 38, of Leesburg, was sentenced to serve a total of 720 months in prison (360 months for each count) to be followed by 25 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after he pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material. In addition, Norris will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release from federal prison.

The plea agreement in this case remains sealed for the protection of the minor victims at the request of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"Law enforcement is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the exploitation and sexual assault of children," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "To that end, our office will pursue the maximum punishment allowed under law for those caught producing child sexual assault material."

"The families of the minor victims and the victims themselves in this case could never find justice in any sentence Norris could have received," Keri Farley, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta, said. "The FBI will work tirelessly with our partners to protect our children against those who seek to harm them."

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

The case was investigated by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case.