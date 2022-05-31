Lee County man shot, killed in domestic situation

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·2 min read

May 31—TUPELO — Authorities said a 21-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning, but the only other person in the apartment at the time of the shooting has not been charged.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said investigators took a person of interest into custody Saturday morning following the death of Kavon Usher, 21, of the Auburn community. That person was later released.

"We have been in contact with the District Attorney's Office about which way to go," Johnson said. "When you are dealing with something like this and there is only limited information, the sheriff's department wants to make sure we get everything right.

"We are not going to rush to judgment and make a decision we later regret," Johnson added. "Time is on our side. We are still waiting on several pieces of evidence to come back, as well as the autopsy."

Deputies were called to the Auburn Apartments complex on County Road 1562, formerly known at Richey's Apartments, around 5 a.m. on Saturday, May 28. Responding deputies reportedly found an unresponsive male who had apparently been shot with a handgun. The victim was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim, identified as Usher, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:43 a.m. on May 28. His body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl for an autopsy.

According to the sheriff, Usher and the unnamed person of interest appear to have been the only two people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

"There were only two people there at the scene at the time this took place," Johnson said. "We can also report that these two individuals were in a relationship, they were not married, but they were living together."

Johnson said officials are investigating the shooting as a domestic dispute that turned fatal.

The sheriff did not release any information about the person of interest. The docket book at the Lee County Jail shows a 20-year-old Black female was booked into the jail at 6:06 a.m. on Saturday with the notation she was being held for an investigation. She was released later.

Johnson said in addition to discussing the case with the District Attorney's Office, investigators met with the victim's family Tuesday morning "to explain to them what our plans are."

When asked, the sheriff did say that his office had not previously responded to any calls, domestic or otherwise, at the location and involving the couple.

"There have not been any altercations reported to us," Johnson said.

william.moore@djournal.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shooting in Massillon park results in arrest

    The 37-year-old suspect fired shots Sunday in Franklin Park.

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Russian assault on Donbas 'taking longer than expected'

    Good morning. Russian shelling has reduced much of the city of Severodonetsk to ruins, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.

  • WATCH: Cardi B Witnesses Yacht Sinking During Vacation With Offset

    One thing about vacation is you always come back with a crazy or exciting story to share.

  • Fierce fighting as Russians advance in Donbas

    STORY: Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.Luhansk Region’s Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday (May 30) that Russian forces are advancing in the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes.This Ukrainian soldier on patrol near the town of Bakhmut, southwest of Sievierodonetsk, spoke of a nagging fear that his government could be drawn into negotiating an end to the conflict.Sievierodonetsk - a key part of Moscow’s offensive in Donbas - is enduring fierce fighting and incessant shelling.But Ukrainian forces' refusal to withdraw has slowed the Russian offensive. This was the soldier, a former English teacher who gave his name as Dymytro: "You know now what I'm most afraid of, now that the fighting is so intense, so tough? That we would be told "That's it, stop it, we have a ceasefire. Such things happened already in our history and I'm afraid that this could happen now when the situation is very tough for the country, that we'd be told that we have a ceasefire and we negotiate. Negotiated settlement can only happen on Ukrainian terms and at present if it happened it would be horror, it would be the end of the president's career and of them all. Because people went to defend Ukraine not for Zelenskiy but for Ukraine, and if we are now told, "That's it, we have a ceasefire, we negotiate peace terms" it will be very bad and it would dishearten patriots... all those patriotic, maybe not all but the majority of them and they would become disillusioned."Repeated strikes also hit Kharkiv and the surrounding region on Sunday (May 29), according to a Reuters journalist on the ground.Ukraine’s second biggest city has been relatively quiet since Russian forces were pushed back this month.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who visited troops on the front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday - said in a televised speech Russia’s current key aim was taking Sievierodonetsk.“In the aftermath of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the town's critical infrastructure was destroyed. 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of residential dwellings are completely destroyed. There are no telecommunications. The shelling is non-stop. To capture Sievierodonetsk is of primary importance to the occupation corps."Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide more longer-range weapons to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.European Union leaders meeting on Monday and Tuesday are trying to agree a new sanctions package against Russia, potentially including an oil embargo.They've been unable to unify their stance in a month of talks.

  • Teens came to fight her daughter. Blue Springs mom says they beat her up instead

    “They think they are grown enough to beat up someone’s mom I think they need to pay the consequences. What’s going to stop them from coming back? Or to do this to somebody else?”

  • Police confirm 10 shot in S.C. shooting, one of 14 mass shootings from Memorial Day weekend

    At least 10 people were wounded in a mass shooting in South Carolina on Monday night — one of numerous shootings that unfolded across the U.S. over Memorial Day weekend.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Pushes Back Hard After DUI Arrest

    Vatican Media/Handout via ReutersHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, responded through a spokesperson Sunday night to reports of his arrest in Napa County, California, for driving under the influence over the holiday weekend.Instead of the 82-year-old real-estate multimillionaire and venture capitalist taking responsibility, spokesperson Larry Kamer took aim at “incorrect information” in mysterious news reports.“Several news reports about Saturday night’s traffic incident involvin

  • ‘I hate you all so much’ Cape Cod man arraigned for Facebook threat to shoot up a school

    “Is this my post about shooting up a school?” Moreira allegedly said to officers as he was escorted to a cruiser, according to a prosecutor in court on Tuesday.

  • Monessen schools superintendent facing charges for alleged sexual act with man in parking lot

    Leanne Spazak has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

  • North Carolina man who won $10M lottery prize sentenced to life in prison

    A North Carolina man who won a $10 million lottery prize in 2017 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2020 fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

  • Jurors In Johnny Depp Defamation Trial Pose Question About Headline In Amber Heard’s Op Ed

    In their first full day of deliberations in Johnny Depp’s $50 million defamation trial against Amber Heard, jurors posted a question to the judge Tuesday about how they should weigh the headline in Heard’s Washington Post op-ed. The headline for the online version of the December, 2018 piece read, “I Spoke Up Against Sexual Violence […]

  • Police Release Details On DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband Following Crash

    The House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a collision in Napa County, authorities said.

  • Police: 10-year-old child shot, and killed a woman during an altercation between two adults

    Orlando police said a fight between two women ended when a child shot one of them.

  • NYPD investigating brutal beating of Asian man at subway station captured in viral video

    A video showing an Asian man being held and beaten by at least three men at a subway station in New York City went viral over the weekend. The incident, now under investigation, reportedly occurred on the A/C platform in the Fulton Street station at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The video was first posted by a Twitter account called Asian Crime Report, which claimed to have received it from an Instagram follower with no additional context.

  • People Aren’t Stopping For Washington State Police

    And we have new laws to thank for this mess…

  • A year ago, a 12-year-old Idaho girl shot 3 people at school. Here’s where she is now

    “Juvenile correction is all about rehabilitation and helping these people get what they need.”

  • Wichita man, 30, dies after argument during dog walk turns into shooting, police say

    The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in east Wichita.

  • A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

    Javier Cazares raced to his daughter’s school when he heard there was a shooting, leaving his truck running with the door open as he ran into the schoolyard. In his rush, he didn’t bring his gun.

  • The Mona Lisa was attacked with a pastry by a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair

    The man who's believed to have attacked the Mona Lisa said: "There are people who are destroying the planet, think about that," according to Sky News.

  • Video: Flagler County man arrested after punching elderly man in the face, deputies say

    Security camera video was released by the sheriff’s office shows the man being attacked outside of the store.