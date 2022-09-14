Lee County NAACP, LCSO address recent jail death: 'It was not racially motivated'

A "suspicious" death at one of the Lee County jail facilities followed by concerned phone calls prompted the local NAACP chapter's intervention.

"When we go into these types of scenes, we are hoping that we're wrong. Because if we're wrong, that means our government is right," said James Muwakkil, president of the Lee County NAACP, later adding that "had it not been solved, then would be saying ... We would be filing civil rights complaints."

Muwakkil told The News-Press about the incident and then met with Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno in a news conference hours later Tuesday to explain to the public the organization's findings.

Muwakkil said other inmates saw another inmate, Carl Anthony Harper, Jr., 34, of Lehigh Acres, walk into their cell on Wednesday.

Muwakkil said they told him they watched him arrive in a wheelchair with handcuffs on and then witnessed him taken out in a body bag a day later. They expressed concerned.

NAACP apology: NAACP: Apology to Fort Myers restaurant on unproven 'white supremacy' claim was necessary

School incident: Racist incident at school prompts Lee County NAACP chapter intervention

"At that point in time it did cause some alarm because of the implication of the violence," Muwakkil said. "It did cause some alarm because of the implication because we were told that he had a device on his head."

NAACP President James Muwakkil addresses the media on a case involving an in-custody death that occurred last week at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the press conference to update media on the death.

Witnesses told Muwakkil they saw Harper wearing a Spit Shield, covered in blood.

The Spit Shield, as demonstrated at the news conference by Muwakkil, was a white mesh bag that fitted over one's head to prevent the inmate from biting or spitting on others.

"I hung up and I got on the phone with the sheriff," Muwakkil told the News-Press.

How many inmates have died?

Harper was the 12th jail inmate to die in custody this year.

He was arrested Wednesday on charges of drugs possession and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, jail records indicate.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno stressed that inmates in need of medical assistance, like Harper, receive those services in custody.

Story continues

Muwakkil said that out of 12 jailhouse deaths this year, they include one white woman, seven white men and three, including Harper, were Black. One Hispanic was among those who died in custody, although he didn't specify the gender.

The deaths were from natural causes, overdoses or suicides, including one from a hanging, Muwakkil said.

What happened after?

The sheriff's office returned Muwakkil's call Friday morning, a day after Harper's death.

"And that's when we decided that a press conference is needed," Muwakkil said. "But a tour in the facility should come first."

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno updates the media on a case involving an in-custody death that occurred last week. Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil was also present to speak.

That allowed at least two members to talk to inmates Tuesday morning.

Muwakkil said they saw no evidence of evidence in meeting with jail officials for over an hour-and-a-half and walking through the jail hallways.

Black, Hispanic and female inmates waved at the group, Muwakkil said.

"No one attempted to say to me that there was an ongoing problem regarding their physical safety within the jail," Muwakkil said. "No one said that they [were] in fear of their life."

Muwakkil said the NAACP came away with the impression that corrections officers at the facility did everything appropriate and didn't use an electronic shock device on Harper.

"They did not use any type of weapon against Mr. Harper," Muwakkil said. "We learned that Mr. Harper was combative."

Muwakkil added that he believes Harper was under the influence of narcotics because his behavior was violent and erratic, based on what they learned in talking to other inmates.

"We also were able to look and find out that from the autopsy there were no signs of any blunt force or trauma," Muwakkil said.

Harper had a superficial wound above his right eye, with blood dripping down his face, Muwakkil told The News-Press.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno updates the media on a case involving an in-custody death that occurred last week. Lee County NAACP President James Muwakkil was also present to speak.

Muwakkil said Harper attacked several deputies.

"One had his ankle twisted," Muwakkil said. "And Mr. Harper made sure that one also got blood on him from himself."

Muwakkil said Harper's family has not reached out to the NAACP for assistance.

"It was not racially motivated, and no intentional violence was inflicted upon Mr. Harper," Muwakkil said.

Transparency at LCSO

"I believe in transparency, and want to provide information immediately for the citizens of Lee County," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said to start Tuesday's press conference.

Soon after midnight Wednesday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call.

The caller alleged a man, later identified as Harper, was terrorizing his family, walking through the house high on drugs as he threatened to shoot his wife, child and dog, Marceno said. Harper's wife.

Marceno played a portion of that call Tuesday. The caller, audibly scared, whispered as she provided dispatchers with the information.

"Our patrol deputies immediately responded to this crisis, as we always do," Marceno said.

Deputies encountered Harper in a bedroom, standing over his bed, staring at a .40-caliber handgun. Marceno added it was just inches from his hand.

Authorities took him into custody, Marceno said.

NAACP President James Muwakkil addresses the media on a case involving an in-custody death that occurred last week at the Lee County Jail. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the press conference to update media on the death.

In jail, Harper was confrontational, aggressive toward other inmates, disorderly toward staff and refused to be processed, Marceno said.

He added Harper refused transport to face his first court appearance Thursday.

"As the suspect calmed down in the alternate housing area, deputies began to remove his restraints," Marceno said. "The suspect used this opportunity to suddenly attack our deputies and spit on them, with the suspect violently resisting all efforts to control him and scraping his forehead."

In the process, Marceno said deputies placed Harper into a restraint chair to prevent further injuries with medical staff.

"The suspect began showing signs of a medical emergency," Marceno said. "I ensure that anytime an inmate shows signs of a medical distress, they're given proper medical attention that they require immediately."

Marceno added there are no signs of trauma or foul play.

"The injuries noted by the medical examiner were minor in nature," Marceno said. "There was bruising on the wrists and ankles consistent with handcuffs and shackles that were being applied."

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County Jail 12th death of 2022: NAACP findings rule out foul play