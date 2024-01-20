Lee County and its partners activate Cold Weather Outreach Plan this weekend

With temperatures dipping this weekend, Lee County Government and its partnering entities have opened shelters and are distributing socks, handwarmers and blankets for the homeless.

Fog blankets an area off of Six Mile Cypress Parkway in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. Heavy rains pounded parts of Southwest Florida including Cape Coral, Fort Myers and North Fort Myers saw heavy rains on Monday, which ushered in a cold front with temperatures dipping into the low 40s Friday and Saturday.

Severe Weather Outreach Teams mobilize to specific locations when inland temperatures are projected to drop to 40 degrees or lower for an extended period.

Teams provide cold weather items and access to transportation to shelter at the Bob Janes Empowerment Center.

Outreach will continue through the weekend.

Lee County Human & Veteran Services’ coordinated entry phone line has information regarding outreach locations, transportation assistance, sheltering and supplies.

The number is 239-533-7996.

The department’s Lee Reach app, which is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play, will also be updated. Persons experiencing homelessness can sign up to receive push alerts from the app.

The county has designated outreach locations on or near LeeTran routes where volunteers and staff will distribute blankets, handwarmers, socks, and assist with transportation if a person experiencing homelessness accepts a sheltering offer.

Lion’s Park, 2550 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

Centennial Park, 2000 W. First St., Fort Myers

Fort Myers Regional Library, 2450 First St., Fort Myers

Rosa Parks Transfer Station, 2250 Widman Way, Fort Myers

Edison Mall Transfer Station, southeast corner of the mall near Solomon Boulevard in Fort Myerss.

Cape Coral Transfer Center, 820 S.E. 47th Terrace, Cape Coral

North Fort Myers Library/North Fort Myers Community Park, 2001 N. Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers

South Fort Myers Transfer Station, 13182 South Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.

Schandler Hall Park, 419 Royal Palm Park Road, Fort Myers

Teams include Human & Veteran Services staff and members of the Housing, Outreach and Treatment team, including law enforcement and Centerstone Behavioral Health.

