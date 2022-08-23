Lee County pursuit ends with felony fleeing charge

Aug. 22—TUPELO — A man who ran from Tupelo police on Thursday night was arrested after a pursuit and a foot chase.

Tupelo police attempted to stop a silver Dodge Challenger around 10 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the area of South Green Street and Highway 6. Instead of stopping, the driver reportedly sped away heading south of the city limits. The chase continued south through Shannon.

Lee County deputy sheriffs were able to deploy spike strips in the area of Highway 245 and County Road 54 south of Shannon. The spike strips deflated the tires on the car, stopping the vehicle. Police say the driver then jumped out and ran on foot but later surrendered without further incident when a police K-9 unit cornered him.

Kevin Crawford, 33, of Tupelo, was charged with felony fleeing, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, reckless driving, no seat belt and contempt of court. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond at $60,000 on the felony charge.

