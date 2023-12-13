Lee County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in November
A Sanibel home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County from Nov 1-Nov. 30.
This house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house was previously sold in 2001 for $2,390,000.
Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for November:
(Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate)
1-4273 W Gulf Drive, Sanibel
List price: $6,900,000
Sold price: $6,575,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
Size: 5,613 square feet
Year built: 2004
Days on market: 27
Amenities: Gulf Front, Private Pool, Built-In Grill, Deck
View: Gulf
2-4355 W Gulf Drive, Sanibel
List price: $5,250,000
Sold price: $4,700,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Metes and Bounds
Size: 4,113 square feet
Year built: 1987
Days on market: 98
Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Shower
View: Gulf
3-290 Carolina Ave., Fort Myers Beach
List price: $4,295,000
Sold price: $4,400,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Hills T.P.
Size: 3,277 square feet
Year built: 2001
Days on market: 169
Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Fishing Pier, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Bay
4-3339 22nd Place, Cape Coral
List price: $3,895,000
Sold price: $3,700,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Cape Coral
Size: 3,426 square feet
Year built: 2003
Days on market: 34
Amenities: Riverfront, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen
View: Canal, river
5-26101 Osprey Nest Court, Bonita Springs
List price: $2,499,000
Sold price: $2,605,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Creekside
Size: 3,518 square feet
Year built: 1998
Days on market: 1
Amenities: Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Fishing Pier, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower
View: Golf course
6-11311 Venetian Lagoon Drive, Fort Myers
List price: $1,984,423
Sold price: $1,984,423
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Esplanade Lake Club
Size: 3,400 square feet
Year built: 2023
Days on market: zero
Amenities: Lakefront, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Lake
7-11380 Compass Point Drive, Fort Myers
List price: $1,799,000
Sold price: $1,750,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Edgewater
Size: 4,006 square feet
Year built: 1998
Days on market: zero
Amenities: Boat Dock, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Shower
View: Lake
8-18652 Wildblue Blvd., Fort Myers
List price: $1,825,000
Sold price: $1,750,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Wildblue
Size: 2,996 square feet
Year built: 2022
Days on market: 67
Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Boat Dock/Ramp/Slip, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Full Service Spa, Lap Pool, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen
View: Lake, Wooded Area
9-2294 SE 28th Street, Cape Coral
List price: $2,200,000
Sold price: $1,700,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: Cape Coral
Size: 6,800 square feet
Year built: 1984
Days on market: 95
Amenities: Riverfront, Captain's Walk, Private Pool, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen
View: River
10-20080 Chapel Trace, Estero
List price: $1,695,000
Sold price: $1,650,000
Neighborhood/Subdivision: West Bay Club
Size: 2,812 square feet
Year built: 2000
Days on market: zero
Amenities: Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool
View: Golf course, preserve
