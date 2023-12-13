Lee County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in November

This was tthe most expensive home sold in Lee County in November 2023.

A Sanibel home is No. 1 on the list for most expensive single-family property transfers in Lee County from Nov 1-Nov. 30.

This house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The house was previously sold in 2001 for $2,390,000.

Following are the Top 10 real estate sales in Lee County recorded for November:

(Data provided by Royal Shell Real Estate)

1-4273 W Gulf Drive, Sanibel

1-4273 W Gulf Drive, Sanibel

List price: $6,900,000

Sold price: $6,575,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Metes and Bounds

Size: 5,613 square feet

Year built: 2004

Days on market: 27

Amenities: Gulf Front, Private Pool, Built-In Grill, Deck

View: Gulf

2-4355 W Gulf Drive, Sanibel

List price: $5,250,000

Sold price: $4,700,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Metes and Bounds

Size: 4,113 square feet

Year built: 1987

Days on market: 98

Amenities: Gulf Front, Beach Access, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Shower

View: Gulf

More: Lee County real estate: Top-10 most expensive sold homes in October

3-290 Carolina Ave., Fort Myers Beach

List price: $4,295,000

Sold price: $4,400,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Hills T.P.

Size: 3,277 square feet

Year built: 2001

Days on market: 169

Amenities: Bayfront, Boat Dock/Lift, Fishing Pier, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Bay

4-3339 22nd Place, Cape Coral

List price: $3,895,000

Sold price: $3,700,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Cape Coral

Size: 3,426 square feet

Year built: 2003

Days on market: 34

Amenities: Riverfront, Private Pool/Spa, Built-In Grill/Gas Fire Pit, Fence, Outdoor Fireplace/Kitchen

View: Canal, river

5-26101 Osprey Nest Court, Bonita Springs

List price: $2,499,000

Sold price: $2,605,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Creekside

Size: 3,518 square feet

Year built: 1998

Days on market: 1

Amenities: Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Fishing Pier, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Putting Green, Sauna, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen/Shower

View: Golf course

6-11311 Venetian Lagoon Drive, Fort Myers

List price: $1,984,423

Sold price: $1,984,423

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Esplanade Lake Club

Size: 3,400 square feet

Year built: 2023

Days on market: zero

Amenities: Lakefront, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Lake

More: Travel website includes three SWFL 'lesser-known beaches loved by locals' on its 2023 list

7-11380 Compass Point Drive, Fort Myers

List price: $1,799,000

Sold price: $1,750,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Edgewater

Size: 4,006 square feet

Year built: 1998

Days on market: zero

Amenities: Boat Dock, Clubhouse, Community Pool/Spa, Full Service Spa, Golf Course, Marina, Private Membership, Putting Green, Tennis Court, Private Pool/Spa, Outdoor Shower

View: Lake

8-18652 Wildblue Blvd., Fort Myers

List price: $1,825,000

Sold price: $1,750,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Wildblue

Size: 2,996 square feet

Year built: 2022

Days on market: 67

Amenities: Lakefront, Clubhouse, Community Boat Dock/Ramp/Slip, Community Pool/Spa, Concierge Services, Full Service Spa, Lap Pool, Sauna, Tennis Court, Water Skiing, Private Pool/Spa, Deck, Outdoor Kitchen

View: Lake, Wooded Area

9-2294 SE 28th Street, Cape Coral

List price: $2,200,000

Sold price: $1,700,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: Cape Coral

Size: 6,800 square feet

Year built: 1984

Days on market: 95

Amenities: Riverfront, Captain's Walk, Private Pool, Fence, Outdoor Kitchen

View: River

10-20080 Chapel Trace, Estero

List price: $1,695,000

Sold price: $1,650,000

Neighborhood/Subdivision: West Bay Club

Size: 2,812 square feet

Year built: 2000

Days on market: zero

Amenities: Beach Access, Clubhouse, Community Pool, Tennis Court, Private Pool

View: Golf course, preserve

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Lee County real estate: Sanibel house among November's most expensive