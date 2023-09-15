Lee County Sheriff announces 115 arrests linked to illegal drugs in the past four months

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said his narcotics team, paired with the DEA and FBI, have spent the past four months shutting down drug operations, resulting in 115 arrests. He said the most recent arrest came hours before his Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, news conference announcing the results of Operation Summer Sizzle.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is turning bad money good with every drug arrest, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday in announcing Operation Summer Sizzle.

In the past four months, deputies have worked with the FBI and DEA, arresting 115 people linked to sales of drugs, confiscating 5.4 kilos of cocaine, a kilo of fentanyl and meth, 50 illegal firearms and two vehicles, he said. Although deputies seized cash, he did not have the official tally.

In the past four months, Lee County Sheriff's deputies have worked with the FBI and DEA, arresting 115 people linked to sales of drugs including heroin, meth and fentanyl, confiscating 50 illegal firearms, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

"We're coming out in full force," Marceno said, saying his commitment to law and order is paying off after nearly doubling the size of the narcotics unit to 44 in February 2022.

He said the partnerships with the federal agencies has lead to "a new vision" that will allow them to track drugs across county lines and to other countries, hitting the supply chain. Both agencies provided manpower, information and the ability to chase leads across jurisdictions.

"We're not working the way we used to," Marceno said. "We're working smarter and harder."

In the past four months, Lee County Sheriff's deputies have worked with the FBI and DEA, arresting 115 people linked to sales of drugs, confiscating 5.4 kilos of cocaine, an a kilo fentanyl and meth, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Lee County Commissioner Lee Sandelli agreed.

"The investment we make is very easy to measure the results," he said. "The mission is not easy, but the results speak for themselves and that gives us the confidence to go forward."

Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass and Kevin Ruane said the commission has a commitment to Marceno's mission of law and order in Lee County.

With the most recent arrest on a search warrant served at a North Fort Myers home coming hours before Thursday's news conference, Marceno said he didn't have updated totals from the seizures, and said he would update the amounts later.

Marceno said all cash seized can go to forfeiture.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a new conference on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, the results of Operation Summer Sizzle netted 115 arrests, and seizures of cash, guns, drugs and cars over more than four months. The cash seized can go to forfeiture. "I like to turn bad money good," he said, picking up and waving a brick of cash.

"I like to turn bad money good," he said, picking up and waving a brick of cash. He's doing that, he said, particularly by investing in children's programs, 501(c)3 groups, local football teams and the office's ice cream truck.

"This will buy ice cream for a lot of kids," he said. The forfeitures add educational programs, provide a "robo-dog" that can enter a crime scene first, put helicopters in the air. Former forfeitures allowed the building of the real-time intelligence center at the sheriff's office.

Marceno noted a previous homicide was solved in 40 minutes through using technology at the center to track gunshots and arrest the accused.

He sent a specific message to the county's drug dealers:

"I'm not playing games," he said. "We've doubled down on narcotics. These operations are going to go on every single day, everywhere in our county. We've taken things to a new level... Those that think they can deal poison on the streets ... every resource I have is going to be deployed."

Stacey Henson is the breaking news and visuals editor for the Fort Myers News-Press and Naples Daily News. You may reach her at shenson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cocaine, fentanyl, meth, guns part of 115 arrests in Lee County