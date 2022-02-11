Lee County Sheriff's deputy fired, accused of wrongful arrest in plot

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said he acted "quickly and decisively" after his team found a deputy set up an illegal arrest and lied on the report.

On Thursday, he officially fired Nico Irizarry, 25, of Cape Coral, and arrested two others, Scott Snyder, 29, of North Fort Myers, and Charles Custodio, 37, of Bonita Springs.

"Nobody is above the law, and that includes our deputies ... nobody ... and that includes our deputies," Marceno said.

Irizarry faces one charge of falsifying an official document, Lee County Jail records indicate. He was at the jail with no bond set Friday afternoon.

He was arrested for official misconduct on felony charges.

He was fired Friday and had his deputy sheriff appointment revoked, Marceno said.

Custodio faces six charges, including criminal conspiracy, drug trafficking and drug possesion. He was at Lee County Jail on Friday with bond not yet set.

"As we speak, we have detectives on the ground making the arrest in Texas," he said.

Marceno said Irizarry arrested a person for drug trafficking on Dec. 15 related to fentanyl.

In early January, he said the office received information the arrest wasn't lawful and he launched a probe with his Major Crimes Task Force, sparing no expense and devoting "every resource."

"There was an elaborate conspiracy to plant illegal drugs and arrange a traffic stop," he said.

Irizarry worked for the sheriff's correction bureau in 2018 before returning in 2020, Marceno said. He had no previously disciplinary action.

"We always have to do what's right," Marceno said. "Being transparent is for me most important."

