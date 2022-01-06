Lee County Sheriff's Office confirms active homicide investigation in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a homicide in the eastern part of Lehigh Acres.
"The incident is isolated and all parties are accounted for," an office spokesman said. "There is no danger to the public."
The Sheriff's Office had a section of Gerald Avenue cordoned off with crime scene tape Thursday morning.
Further information was unavailable.
