Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating two deaths in Lehigh Acres gated community

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation after two bodies were found in a Lehigh Acres home.

A Sheriff's Office official said the bodies were found Monday at a home on Gopher Tortoise Trail in the Town Lakes community in northern Lehigh Acres.

The Sheriff's Office would only say that an active investigation is in progress

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Investigators found two bodies at a home in the Town Lakes community