Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting Sunday morning off Ortiz Avenue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lee County Sheriff's Office units were investigating a shooting Sunday on Mars Street near Ortiz Avenue.

A public information officer said there was an "active and ongoing investigation" with investigators on scene.

More information was expected soon, the Sheriff's Office official said.

More: One dead, two injured in Pine Manor shooting on Thursday night, Lee sheriff says

More: Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in downtown Fort Myers in from of courthouse and jail

More: Cape Coral man imprisoned for threats against former Lee sheriff Mike Scott, back in jail

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: The shooting took place early Sunday off Ortiz Avenue

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In the Michigan Shooting, What Is the School's Responsibility?

    First, a teacher found Ethan Crumbley searching online for ammunition. The next day, there was an alarming note on his desk: “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” School officials met with Crumbley, 15, and his parents, informing them that he needed to begin counseling within 48 hours. After his parents resisted bringing him home, administrators allowed him to stay in school. Shortly afterward, Crumbley fatally shot four students, according to the prosecutor in Oakland County, Michigan, who laid o

  • Muncie man strikes deal in molesting case

    According to an affidavit, the Muncie man eventually admitted to fondling his accuser, and to exposing himself to the juvenile.

  • James and Jennifer Crumbley join son in custody after late-night capture in Detroit

    Little over a week ago, the Crumbley family was bragging on social media about the new gun purchased for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, prosecutors say

  • U.S. congressman posts family Christmas picture with guns, days after school shooting

    A U.S. congressman on Saturday posted a Christmas picture of himself and what appeared to be his family, smiling and posing with an assortment of guns, just days after four teenagers were killed in a shooting at a Michigan high school. Ethan Crumbley, 15, on Tuesday carried out the deadliest U.S. school shooting this year, the latest in a decades-long series of mass shootings at U.S. schools.

  • School Gunman’s ‘Fugitive’ Parents Laugh, Cry in Court After Wild Manhunt

    Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, shortly after they were nabbed by fugitive teams “hiding” in an industrial building in east Detroit. James and Jennifer Crumbley appeared emotional throughout the arraignment. Jennifer cried as she said she understood the charges against her. James smiled, laughed, shook his head, and raised his eyebrows at various points. Meanwhile, defense lawye

  • White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

    Screenshot/TwitterWASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.While the group had marched through the city with threatening chants about their

  • He Never Touched the Murder Weapon. Alabama Sentenced Him to Die.

    BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — He cradled his infant grandchild for the first and final time. He picked at some food. He posed for family photographs that captured smiles as strained as the conversation. Then someone in charge said it was time. Nathaniel Woods assured his heavy-hearted father that everything would be all right. Dad, I love you, he said. It was late afternoon on March 5, 2020, the day chosen by the state of Alabama to be Woods' last. He had been convicted 15 years earlier in connection with

  • Cuomo ‘Livid’ After Shock Firing by CNN

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCNN fired star primetime anchor Chris Cuomo on Saturday after the network said “new information” emerged on the extent of his involvement with his brother’s battle against sexual harassment allegations.Cuomo is “livid” at his termination and in talks with lawyers, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast. “This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Cuomo sa

  • Fiancée of Man Convicted In Ahmaud Arbery’s Murder Tried to Hail Him as a Hero In Failed GoFundMe Campaign Before It Was Ultimately Shut Down

    GoFundMe recently terminated a campaign raising money for William “Roddie” Bryan, one of the men convicted last month of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, after it said […]

  • How Teen Gunman’s Parents Ended Up Hiding Out in Local Artist’s Studio

    Matthew Hatcher/GettyAfter the parents of alleged Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley were found by fugitive teams early Saturday morning, “hiding” out in a commercial property in east Detroit, attention has turned to who might have helped their extraordinary attempt to go on the lam.Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Saturday afternoon that his his office was considering charging an unnamed person with aiding-and-abetting or obstruction of justice for assisting Jennifer Crumbley

  • Elderly Asian man who was kicked while in his walker at the beginning of COVID faces attacker in court

    The event: Rong Xin Liao was waiting for a bus near Eddy and Leavenworth Streets in Tenderloin, San Francisco on Feb. 20, 2020, when a man darted out and kicked him on his seated walker. Eric Ramos Hernandez, 24, was eventually arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Following his release, Hernandez was arrested and convicted of another trespassing misdemeanor in Santa Clara County.

  • Chris Cuomo Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Accusation Just Before CNN Firing

    The new accusation was "unrelated to the Gov. Andrew Cuomo matter," according to lawyer Debra Katz

  • Why were Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde's accusers arrested? Here's what we know

    Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde has been accused of official oppression. Why were the allegations against his accusers and why were they arrested?

  • Modesto man arrested for kidnap, rape, torture of victim who escaped to call cops

    The woman was allegedly held against her will for a month by the suspect.

  • At Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial, lurid photos from Epstein home barred by judge

    The prosecution in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial suffered a series of setbacks Friday as Maxwell’s lawyers successfully challenged a key witness’ testimony and persuaded the judge to exclude FBI photographs of Jeffrey Epstein’s New York mansion.

  • Baltimore man who attacked two Asian Americans with cinder block pleads not criminally responsible

    The Baltimore man who hit two Asian American women with a cinder block inside a liquor store has entered a not criminally responsible plea. His plea: Darryl Doles, the 50-year-old assailant who is facing several charges including attempted murder, made the plea through his defense attorney at the Baltimore City Circuit Court on Thursday, according to CBS Baltimore. Doles was accused of attacking three separate Asian-owned liquor stores on May 2.

  • Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads

    A string of incidents at private homes and public spaces has catapulted crime in Los Angeles back into the zeitgeist.

  • Members of Bay Area retail theft ring that stole millions plead guilty

    Retail theft ring members moved millions in merchandise stolen across the Bay Area. Their purported leader is expected to get six years in prison.

  • Woman convicted of murdering Lafayette pizza deliveryman receives 51-year sentence

    Jaelynn Billups, who is now 18, lost her freedom until she's 55 years old for murder, felony murder, carrying a handgun without a license, theft.

  • Police: 1 arrested, 14 cars towed in north Sacramento sideshow

    One person was arrested and 14 cars were towed after a sideshow in north Sacramento on Saturday, according to police. The event organizer of the Natomas sideshow was arrested on active warrants related to previous sideshows that resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to streets, police said. Overall, 14 cars were towed, 20 misdemeanor citations were issued and 15 infraction citations were issued throughout the night, police said. Police said they will be obtaining follow-up warrants to tow other participating vehicles at a later time.