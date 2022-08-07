Lee County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting near Benson's Grocery in Bonita Springs

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting Sunday off Wilson Street south of downtown Bonita Springs.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting Sunday off Wilson Street in Bonita Springs.

The late morning shooting near Benson's Grocery and El Gran Taco Loco resulted in a non-life-threatening wound to one person, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Investigators had a parking lot off Wilson cordoned off with crime scene tape and were checking a white pickup and silver passenger car. The scene was about a block from the sheriff's Bonita Springs substation.

A half-dozen other sheriff's units had several streets about five blocks south of the shooting scene blocked off as well.

No further information was available Sunday afternoon.

