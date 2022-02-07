Lee County student arrested for making threat against school

Feb. 7—TUPELO — A 14-year-old student in the Lee County School District was taken into custody Monday morning after making a threat against a school, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department was notified Sunday by the FBI about a possible threat against a school.

A specific school or target was not mentioned by the suspect who made the threat, but school officials and other law enforcement officers were made aware of the situation, and an investigation began in cooperation with the FBI.

Less than 24 hours after the Lee County Sheriff's Department was made aware of the threat, the suspect — a 14-year-old Lee County resident — was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Any charges filed against the suspect will be handled through Lee County Youth Court.

"There was no indication that the suspect had any means or any ways of carrying out this threat; however, any threat made toward a school, students or staff is taken very seriously and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Johnson said.

Other school districts in the Northeast Mississippi area, including the Alcorn, Corinth and New Albany school districts, had alerted parents of the threat before the suspect was arrested in Lee County.

