Lee County's consultant outlines major problems with county's current justice system

Apr. 19—TUPELO — The Lee County Adult Jail is outdated and inefficient according to a consultant, and his rough estimates put the construction of a comprehensive law enforcement complex — including a jail, administration and court facilities — at close to $80 million.

Just the construction of a new jail facility alone — with 320 beds for the bulk of inmates and an additional 80 for inmates with specializes needs — could cost $50 million, jail operations consultant Tom Weber advised the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

New administrative offices for the sheriff could add an additional $18 million, with a new work release center, a morgue and court facilities driving the cost to $78 million in very early estimates. Weber emphasized that these are very rough numbers, and are subject to change based upon any final design decisions.

Hired last year by supervisors to study historic jail population numbers and forecast future trends, Weber ultimately exceeded his original scope of work and offered a bleak assessment of the local jail.

Weber told the Lee County officials at their Monday meeting that the current jail — built in 1997 — does not meet modern-day standards and that the facility was poorly designed from its inception.

Weber said he found serious problems with the operations of the county's justice system including an extremely high turnover rate among jail employees, insufficient administrative space, historic overcrowding and limited programming space.

"Your jail here is not safe," the Wisconsin-based consultant said. "Your jail here is a high risk to operate."

In a nearly two presentation, Weber went on to advise supervisors that comprehensive improvements to the county's justice system — including new facilities for some courts, the coroner and 911 dispatching — could be in order.

"As I was doing this, I was having conversations with everyone else and lots of different officials from the justice system — not just the sheriffs office — were telling me about other needs that exist in Lee County," Weber said.

Most supervisors told the Daily Journal they would commit to studying Weber's presentation, but did not provide details about what aspects, if any, of Weber's proposals they favored.

If the supervisors agree to funding a multi-million dollar facility, a property tax increase would likely be required.

Before the county begins to evaluate costs, Weber recommended the county hire an architectural firm that specializes in jails to build a comprehensive, master plan that outlines the ways the county wants to improve the jail and other facilities.

