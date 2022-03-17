Lee deputy shot in shoulder after chase in Lehigh Acres, LCSO says; major thoroughfare clogged

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed a suspect is dead and a deputy was shot Thursday after a chase ended in Lehigh Acres.

"One deputy was shot in the shoulder with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries," he said about 7 p.m.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. at State Road 82 about an eighth of a mile south of Gunnery, approaching Lehigh Acres. Marceno said the deputy was taken to the hospital and was waiting to see a doctor.

In both a Facebook post and through a public information officer, the office said it would update information soon.

Florida Highway Patrol and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are at Gunnery and State Road 82 in Lehigh Acres after Sheriff Carmine Marceno said a suspect is dead and a deputy was injured. The deputy was shot in the shoulder during a pursuit about 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022.

They advised motorists to avoid the area for the next several hours.

Florida Highway Patrol is assisting at the scene.

Northbound Gunnery at State Road 82 remained closed about 7:05 p.m. and troopers directed traffic from Gunnery eastbound to State Road 82, toward Fort Myers and Colonial/Lee boulevard.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Deputy-involved shooting in Lehigh Acres, Florida: Suspect dies