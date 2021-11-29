Lee Elder dead at 87

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Tiger Woods opens up to Golf Digest on future: ‘I don’t have to compete and play against the best players in the world to have a great life’
Tiger Woods opened up to Golf Digest on his PGA Tour future and his son, Charlie.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Pebble Beach AT&T Pro-Am field decimated by commitments to Saudi International
Five-time champ Phil Mickelson and two-time winner Dustin Johnson among those skipping Pebble.
- Golf Channel
First-round tee times and how to watch the Hero World Challenge
The Hero World Challenge begins Thursday at Albany Golf Club. Here are tee times and how you can watch.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Lynch: Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau showdown in Las Vegas was a bust for fans, but not the PGA Tour
What did The Match teach us? Barkley delivers, feuds don't and we're sure to see a sixth version.
- Auburn Wire
What Alabama got away with on the final drive of regulation vs Auburn
Here are all of the missed penalties on Alabama's final drive.
- Lebron Wire
NBA issues statement on Pacers fans LeBron James had ejected
Here is what the NBA had to say about the Indiana Pacers fans that LeBron James told referees to eject.
- NBC Sports
Lionel Messi sets Ballon d’Or record, Barca’s Putellas wins women’s award
The Copa America and Copa del Rey winner with Argentina and Barcelona, respectively, moves two clear of Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Auburn Wire
Bo Nix is considering the transfer portal
Bo Nix is weighing his options, according to Jim Dunaway.
- The Oklahoman
Five OU football coaching candidates following the departure of Lincoln Riley to USC
Taking a look at five candidates to replace Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.
- LA Times
Plaschke: Mater Dei must make changes after video exposes football program culture of hazing
It's difficult to understand why Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson and principal Frances Clare still have jobs after video exposes hazing within team.
- SNY
Tom Thibodeau says Kemba Walker is out of Knicks' rotation
Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau confirmed that Kemba Walker is "out of the rotation" and Alec Burks will remain the point guard.
- LSU Tigers Wire
Coaching Carousel: The lack of an LSU move could be telling
Could the next LSU coach be on the sidelines this weekend?
- USA TODAY
Score Cyber Monday golf deals at Dick's Sporting Goods, Callaway, Academy Sports and more
Looking for Cyber Monday golf deals? Score great discounts on clubs, bags and more from Dick's Sporting Goods, Callaway, Academy Sports and others.
- The Oklahoman
OU football: Lincoln Riley officially departs for USC, several assistants joining him
Several assistants, including Bill Bedenbaugh and Alex Grinch, will be joining Lincoln Riley's coaching staff at USC.
- The Providence Journal
Mark Daniels: It's clear the NFL messed up by letting the Patriots draft Mac Jones
Mark Daniels' take on Mac Jones, New England Patriots rookie quarterback, who continues to make other teams look bad for passing on him in the NFL Draft.
- Tacoma News Tribune
Jim Moore: Dear UW AD Jen Cohen — thank you for the Husky heartache, it’s delicious
Columnist and shameless WSU fan Jim Moore sends a sincere thank-you note to UW athletic director Jen Cohen, along with some helpful advice for the next steps
- Yahoo Sports
Report: Corey Seager agrees to whopping 10-year, $325M deal with Rangers
The Rangers are not fooling around. Seager joins Marcus Semien in a marquee middle infield.
- AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray tweet prompts speculation, discussion: What does it mean?
The Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray sent out a tweet on Sunday evening. That tweet sent Twitter into a tailspin.
- Autoweek
Dmitry Mazepin Buys Son New F1 Chassis to Compete with Haas' Mick Schumacher
Russian media outlet reports that billionaire Formula 1 sponsor for Haas F1 Team wanted to level playing field for son Nikita.
- Yahoo Sports
Two early fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 13
Andy Behrens offers up a duo of running backs to consider adding off the waiver wire ahead of Week 13.