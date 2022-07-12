Lee gets 45 years in prison in murder plea agreement

Eric Glenn Lee was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday for shooting an Abilene man to death in 2018.

In a plea bargain, Eric Glenn Lee II, 26, was sentenced in 78th District Court for the shooting death of Matthew Liggins, 28, in the early morning hours of April 17, 2018 in the 1000 block of Juarez Street. Police found Liggins in the driver’s seat of a Jeep with several gunshot wounds. He died at a hospital a short time later.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Lee several hours later at a home on Gladiolus Street. He was originally charged with capital murder and jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office had charged him with capital murder because he was accused of stealing a bag of drugs during the commission of the murder, but Lee opted for a plea deal.

“After discussing it with the victim’s family they were in full support. They wanted to avoid a trial. They didn’t want to go through that pain,” Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said.

Lee faced the possibility of life in prison without parole if the case was tried as a capital offense. Under the plea deal, he could become eligible for parole after he serves half his sentence.

Kosub said he feels justice was served.

“It’s important for people charged with crimes to understand what the temperament of juries here is and if defendants want to step up and take responsibility, we’re certainly willing to listen,” he said.

