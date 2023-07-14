Lee grand jury charges Cape Coral man with capital first-degree murder in fatal drug sale

A suspected Cape Coral drug dealer faces a possible death sentence after a grand jury indicted him Thursday in the death of a woman where he is accused of providing the illegal drugs that killed her.

State Attorney Amira Fox, along with Fort Myers Police Acting Chief Randall Pepitone and prosecutors, announced the indictment of Joshua Robert Pulley, 30, on Friday. Fox's office charged him with capital first-degree murder, among others, in a 2022 drug sale death.

Fox said that on Thursday they impaneled and convened a Lee County grand jury, who returned the indictment against Pulley. He was also indicted for death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl, as well as the sale and delivery of the controlled substance.

State Attorney Amira Fox speaks at a press conference on Friday, July 14, 2023, announcing murder charges for Joshua Pulley, who is accused of selling fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died.

She said Pulley provided the narcotics. She did not release the name of the woman who died.

Pulley was arrested Thursday night and remains at the Lee County Jail on Friday without bond set, jail records indicate.

Assistant State Attorney Sara Miller, of the homicide unit, along with Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney Paul Poland and Chief Assistant Richard Montecalvo, will prosecute the case, Fox said.

About Dec. 22, Fox said, Pulley carried out the fatal drug sale.

"Yesterday's indictment reflects our unwavering commitment to the devastating impact the opioid in our community," Pepitone said, later labeling it a complex case.

"This will not be the last one," Pepitone said.

Fox said that when authorities arrested Pulley, they found drugs and firearms at his home, adding he could face further charges.

Florida prosecutors in cases like Pulley's, involving fatal drug sales, became able to seek death Oct. 1, 2017. Samantha Syoen, spokesperson for the State Attorney's Office.

Pulley's arraignment on the murder charges is set Monday.

