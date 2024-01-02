Lee Jae-myung: South Korea opposition leader stabbed in Busan

The leader of South Korea's political opposition was stabbed at a news conference in the southern port city of Busan, Yonhap news agency reports.

Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the presidential elections in 2022, was stabbed on the left side of his neck on Tuesday morning.

The male attacker was arrested at the scene.

Lee was transferred to a hospital about 20 minutes after the attack. He was conscious at the time, Yonhap said.

Mr Lee is not currently a member of South Korea's legislature but is widely expected to run for a seat in the next general election, which will take place in April 2024.

He lost the 2022 presidential elections with a 0.73% difference in votes to current President Yoon Suk-yeol, making it the closest presidential race in South Korean history.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

