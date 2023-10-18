Lee Johnston: Police find body in search for missing man

Police investigating the disappearance of missing person Lee Johnston have located a body in the Maghera area of County Londonderry.

The 21-year-old was last seen in Dunmore Crescent in Cookstown, County Tyrone on 7 October.

On Wednesday, Supt Michael O'Loan said it was "completely out of character" for Mr Johnston not to have been in contact with his family.

He was being treated as a high risk missing person.

A 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man arrested following his disappearance were bailed on Tuesday night to allow for further enquiries.

Mr Johnson was last seen at 17:24 BST on 7 October.

CCTV images show him at a supermarket in Cookstown about 30 minutes earlier on the Orritor Road.

Police said more details will follow in due course.