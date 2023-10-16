Lee Johnston: Police search for missing Coleraine man

Police have said they are continuing to search for a 21-year-old man who has been missing from County Londonderry since Saturday 7 October.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Lee Johnston have arrested a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man.

Mr Johnston, who is from Coleraine, was last seen in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera.

He was first reported missing on the evening of Friday 13 October.

Police have said it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

He has short brown hair, blue eyes and is about 5ft 9ins in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.

Supt Michael O'Loan said: "Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee's safety and we have now launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance."

Officers appealed to anyone travelling through Mullagh Park between 15:00 and 16:00 BST on 7 October to contact them if they have any information.

"I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101," added Supt O'Loan.