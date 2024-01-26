Lee jury upholds attempted-murder conviction in shooting against Cape Coral police officer

A Lee County jury has upheld the conviction Thursday of a Cape Coral man in the attempted-murder shooting of a Cape Coral police officer during a traffic stop 13 years ago.

Yousel Rivera, 32, has again been convicted of attempted first-degree murder of a law-enforcement officer with a firearm, a crime that carries a mandatory life sentence.

An appeals court in December 2017 ordered a new trial for Rivera, sentenced to life in prison on Sept. 16, 2013, for the April 9, 2011, shooting.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal overturned Rivera's conviction, ruling Lee Circuit Judge Mark Steinbeck failed to give a jury instruction about whether Rivera knew the victim was a police officer.

Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson presided over the retrial. Rivera faces a renewed mandatory life sentence March 12 following the verdict.

Rivera shot Officer David Wagoner three times as Wagoner approached the passenger window to get Rivera's identification information.

"I hope today’s verdict helps Cape Coral Police Officer Wagoner and his family continue to have some peace following the horrendous events that unfolded during what was supposed to be a routine traffic stop," State Attorney Amira Fox wrote in a statement Thursday afternoon. "Officer Wagoner is a true hero. He continued to put citizens first, returning fire, though wounded, to try to stop the suspect."

Wagoner has since retired from the police department.

The appeals-court opinion said the defense contended that Rivera lacked the intent to shoot the officer and was suffering from a seizure condition. In overturning the conviction, the appeals court cited precedent from a Florida Supreme Court ruling in March 2017 in an Orange County case involving the attempted murder of a police officer.

Rivera's girlfriend was driving the car when Wagoner stopped it because of an expired tag. After the shooting, Rivera, driving the car from the passenger side, ran it into a home and fled, with officers finding him in a garbage can.

Fox wrote that while injured, Wagoner called dispatch to alert them to what happened and provided a full description of the Rivera and the vehicle, preventing further harm.

"Let today’s verdict be a reminder, any attacks on our law enforcement will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Fox wrote.

