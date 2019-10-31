Our Take On Lee Kee Holdings Limited's (HKG:637) CEO Salary

The CEO of Lee Kee Holdings Limited (HKG:637) is Clara Chan. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Lee Kee Holdings

How Does Clara Chan's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Lee Kee Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$261m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$3.1m for the year to March 2019. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at HK$2.4m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below HK$1.6b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is HK$1.7m.

Thus we can conclude that Clara Chan receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Lee Kee Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Lee Kee Holdings has changed from year to year.

SEHK:637 CEO Compensation, October 31st 2019 More

Is Lee Kee Holdings Limited Growing?

Lee Kee Holdings Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 13% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Lee Kee Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 54%, Lee Kee Holdings Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Lee Kee Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. While EPS is positive, we'd say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Lee Kee Holdings.

Important note: Lee Kee Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.